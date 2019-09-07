Hartlepool Carers charity looks forward to next 25 years of being there for people
A Hartlepool charity that has been there for carers for 25 years aims to help even more people as it looks to the future.
Hartlepool Carers brought out the bunting as it celebrated its silver anniversary with a party and open drop-in event.
It was a chance for clients, staff and the general public to get together and look around their newly refurbished centre in Lowthian Road.
Chief executive Christine Fewster said the charity has lots of exciting plans including employing a new member of staff who will be based in Hartlepool’s community hubs to help raise awareness of their work.
Christine said: “We are supporting more and more local people making sure they don’t hit crisis point and have the right support at the right time.
“We have also got a large number of young carers aged five to 18 who provide significant care for family members.
“Funding is a continuous challenge but we are stable and have the potential to expand to ensure any gaps we do have are filled.”
The charity was set up in 1994 by Hilda Hamilton MBE and Peggy Mordaunt to provide support to unpaid carers in Hartlepool and the surrounding villages.
It provides tailored support including emotional and peer to peer support, workshops and training, advocacy, and help into education, training and support.
Ruby Marshall, chair of Hartlepool Carers, said: “I think it’s a wonderful charity, but it’s only as good as the people that make it, and I can’t praise them too highly.
“If everyone could have the same service throughout the country as this service gives, we would have a very caring country.
“Nobody’s turned down. If we can help we do.”
Christine, who has been chief executive for two years, said the service is lucky to have the support of Hartlepool Borough Council and local health services which they work closely with.
She added: “I’m honoured to be part of a local charity that has been established for so long and see it go from strength to strength.
“We have got great staff here and everyone is passionate about what they do.”