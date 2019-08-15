Hartlepool homes complex bids to ease sales process
A residential park in Hartlepool is offering an exchange scheme to help people move from their current home.
Seaview Residential Park is a gated community for the over 50’s, on the coast road between Hartlepool and Blackhall.
Each detached home is built on one level, meaning no stairs to climb and they all have a garden and a private parking space.
The complex also has security gates and CCTV throughout.
Manager Dave Hughes said “ Ageing doesn’t have to be stressful but we know that as people start to get older things do not come quite so easy as they used to, so we try to keep everything down to minimum effort”
A key attraction is the park’s part exchange scheme.
Mr Hughes added: “In the past, many people were having problems selling their current homes, which can take ages and be very problematic.
“With many people pulling out at the last minute, it can all be very stressful”.
The park now offers a complete Part Exchange – paying 100% of market value a property and a cash-back offer for higher value properties.
The net result is a guaranteed sale with no solicitors fee and no estate agent fees.
This also means there are no delays; people can immediately move into their new home.
Each home at the complex comes fully furnished with dish washer and washing machine – and it also has a dog walking area.