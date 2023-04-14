19 pictures of Hartlepool model Chelsea Ferguson's £850,000 mansion as it goes on the market
Glamour model and businesswoman Chelsea Ferguson is selling her plush Hartlepool home.
Chelsea made her fortune running subscription-based social media platform AdmireMeVIP with her business partner Beccy Sharp.
Her large six-bedroom house in West Park has gone on the market with an asking price of £850,000.
It boasts a big garden, three bathrooms, and impressive open concept kitchen, dining, and family room, plus many other attractive features.
