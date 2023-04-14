News you can trust since 1877
Chelsea (left) is selling her Hartlepool six-bedroom mansion.

19 pictures of Hartlepool model Chelsea Ferguson's £850,000 mansion as it goes on the market

Glamour model and businesswoman Chelsea Ferguson is selling her plush Hartlepool home.

By Mark Payne
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

Chelsea made her fortune running subscription-based social media platform AdmireMeVIP with her business partner Beccy Sharp.

Her large six-bedroom house in West Park has gone on the market with an asking price of £850,000.

It boasts a big garden, three bathrooms, and impressive open concept kitchen, dining, and family room, plus many other attractive features.

The view from the large garden.

1. Dream home

The view from the large garden. Photo: igomove

The stunning staircase leading to the first floor.

2. Grand staircase

The stunning staircase leading to the first floor. Photo: igomove

The large open kitchen area.

3. What's cooking?

The large open kitchen area. Photo: igomove

The seating area in the open concept kitchen, dining and family room.

4. Take a seat

The seating area in the open concept kitchen, dining and family room. Photo: igomove

