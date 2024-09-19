Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Get ready to whip up some kitchen magic as Aldi’s Classic Ambiano Stand Mixer (£39.99) is set to return to stores on 19th September, this time launching in two new sleek colourways and offering bakers savings of over £180.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Whether it’s to learn a new skill or finesse a signature bake, aspiring star bakers had better be quick if they want to receive their own Hollywood handshake because as with all Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A feast for both the eyes and the taste buds, this chic kitchen appliance is available in two new shades, stylish matte blue or matte grey. With a spacious 5L mixing bowl, six speed levels including a pulse function, a splash protection lid to keep clothes clean, and complete with a whisk, dough hook and beater attachments, it’s the ultimate kitchen sidekick for both seasoned bakers and those kneading to get started.

Aldi brings back popular stand mixer - set to save shoppers over £180.

A whopping 83% cheaper than leading brands, Aldi proves that shoppers don’t have to spend too much dough to enjoy the baking fun.

SAVE – SPEND

Aldi Stand Mixer £39.99 – Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer - £229.00

SAVING: £189.01 (83%)

Aldi’s popular Stand Mixer will be available to buy in stores from 19th September, while stocks last.