Planning permission has been granted to Duchy Homes for 97 new homes at Wynyard Park.

Plans have been approved for 97 new homes as part of continued housing growth on the outskirts of Hartlepool despite concerns from residents.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duchy Homes submitted the application to Hartlepool Borough Council for the development including associated infrastructure on arable land at Wynyard Park, north of the A689.

Initially it sought to provide 84 homes but it was amended several times following with the final proposals being for 97 properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are set to be provided via 15 house types comprising 26 three-bed, 60 four-bed and 11 five-bed units, with 81 being detached and 16 semi-detached.

More than 10 letters of objections were lodged by residents meaning the application went before the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee, where it was approved by eight votes to one.

The council said although the proposal had “some small shortcomings” in regards to separation distances it was “on balance, considered to be acceptable” and such a shortfall “would not warrant a refusal.”

Approval is subject to a section 106 legal agreement securing more than £1.7million of developer contributions to mitigate the impacts of the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes substantial contributions towards off-site affordable housing, education, health facilities, green infrastructure, sports provision and highways improvements.

Neil Westwick, senior director at Lichfields acting on behalf of the applicant, said they had made “significant changes to the scheme” to help address concerns, while considerable infrastructure will be delivered.

Two representatives from Wynyard Parish Council (Hartlepool) spoke at the meeting to raise their concerns around issues including access, construction traffic, over development and a lack of amenities and open space.