Asian Hornets: How to keep your home and garden safe

Last year, the UK continued to experience some occurrences of Asian Hornets. While it was hoped a British winter would kill them off, it appears that the pests have survived - meaning it’s likely they are now around for good. This means gardeners have to get used to deterring these pests if they want to be able to enjoy their outside spaces this summer and protect native wildlife.

MyBuilder.com, the reliable way to hire tradespeople, has put together some advice on how people can protect their home and garden from any potential invader. From removing food sources to sealing off gaps in your brickwork, there are many actions that can be taken to discourage hornets and other pests.

Hornets of any variety are not desirable to have around, but Asian hornets are particularly problematic. They have been responsible for wiping out honeybee populations across Europe, and can kill as many as 50 bees a day. They can also deliver a nasty sting to humans, which can be serious should you be allergic.

Andy Simms, from MyBuilder, said prevention is essential when it comes to Asian Hornets.

“While it’s currently unlikely that people will see any Asian hornets, like any pests, it’s harder to get rid of them once they’ve arrived than it is to prevent them in the first place. Any sightings should be reported via the Asian Hornets Watch app.

“Removing food remnants and rubbish is a simple step to take, but for increased protection you should check the seals on your windows and for any gaps in our brickwork. It seems like Asian Hornets are here in the UK to stay now, so proper measures may become necessary - and are useful to prevent other pests, too.”

Below are MyBuilder’s essential steps to take to protect your home and garden from hornets:

Remove food sources

Hornets will come to your garden looking for food sources, so the first step is to remove anything that will attract them. Fruit in particular attracts pests, so immediately remove any fallen fruit and don’t leave any remains. Other food sources could be uneaten pet food, scraps left for wildlife, and bird feeders.

Seal rubbish and move bins

Sealing your rubbish bags and putting them into a bin prevents the smell of rotting food from attracting hornets. Compost bins also attract hornets, so keeping them sealed is very important. If possible, move your bins away from your home and garden.

Plant off-putting plants

Certain plants have a scent that is off-putting to hornets. Plants such as spearmint and lemongrass will deter them, as well as support pollinators such as bees and butterflies. Position them in areas where you most want to be rid of hornets, such as around the edges of patios or by any seating areas.

Prevent the establishment of a nest

Asian Hornets can make nests in trees/hedges. To stop Asian Hornets from establishing a nest in your garden, consider trimming back trees and hedges to reduce nest spots (but make sure you check your are legally able to trim first), and pick up dead plant debris that could shelter hornets and fill in holes in the ground to stop an underground nest.

Seal off key entry points

The eaves and soffits of your property can form cracks over time, which gives Asian hornets perfect entry points into your home as they search for sheltered locations, away from predators. To stop this happening, seal cracks with filler, before sanding and painting the area once dry. If this is a complicated job, call a local roofer for help.

Install hornet traps

There are many different types of traps you can use for Asian hornets, but traps that are especially made for them are the best because, if not, bees and other important insects can get trapped in them too. Your trap should be hung in a tree at head height, in a sunny area and away from deep shade where hornets are unlikely to forage. Traps typically range from £20 from most retailers.