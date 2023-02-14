News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Robinsons

Bargain three-bed semi-detached Hartlepool property on the market for £100k less than UK average house price

This spacious Hartlepool family home is a potential bargain.

By Jack Marshall
2 hours ago

On the market for £200,000 with Robinsons, this three-bed semi-detached Greta Avenue property features a bay-fronted lounge, a rear reception room, a dining room with log burner, an extended kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a family bathroom with a four-piece suite, and low-maintenance front-, side-, and rear-gardens. Take a look around...

1. Great Av

Robinsons

Photo: Robinsons

Photo Sales

2. Greta Av

Robinsons

Photo: Robinsons

Photo Sales

3. Greta Av

Robinsons

Photo: Robinsons

Photo Sales

4. Greta Av

Robinsons

Photo: Robinsons

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Hartlepool