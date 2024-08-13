Barratt Homes site manager in Middlesbrough recognised as best in the country
Leanne Hardcastle at Barratt Homes’ Grey Towers Village development has won a Pride in the Job Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) for the second consecutive year. These awards are known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.
In total, Barratt site managers scooped up 89 Pride in the Job awards, more than any other housebuilder. This is the 20th year in a row that Barratt has won more Pride in the Job awards than every other housebuilder, with more than 1,500 individual awards won over the years. This achievement underlines just how important building high quality homes has been to Barratt over the last two decades.
The awards recognise the very best site managers across the country, with over 8,000 being entered into the awards annually. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.
The competition is at the heart of raising standards in housebuilding, with the awards showcasing the role site managers play in ensuring much needed new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards. With site managers passing on their skills to their teams and mentoring assistant site managers, the awards help to drive up quality standards across the industry.
Carl Sobolewski, Managing Director for Barratt and David Wilson Homes North East, said: “It’s fantastic to have the hard work of our Site Managers recognised as best in class, and it is a real testament to their efforts on developments across the region. Customers who buy a home can trust that each property is built to the highest quality, and the recent awards are a further reflection of this. I’d like to congratulate Leanne on her incredible achievement as we move forward into the new financial year.”
Earlier this year Barratt also achieved a 5 Star rating from its customers in the HBF Customer Satisfaction Survey, which recognises both build quality and excellence in customer care. This is the 15th year in a row that Barratt customers have rated it as a 5 star housebuilder, with more than 90% of its customers saying they would recommend it to a friend.
