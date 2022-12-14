Beautiful coastal manor house in the shadow of Bamburgh Castle up for sale with whopping price-tag
This eight-bed home is astounding.
By Jack Marshall
4 minutes ago
Updated
14th Dec 2022, 8:52am
On the market for £1.8m with Savills, this Bamburgh property not only sits a stone’s throw from Bamburgh Castle but also sits next to the idyllic Bamburgh Castle Cricket Club wicket. Occupying a prime location on the north east coast, this home has an immaculate interior, spcious bedrooms, and modern design. Take a look around...
