Bellway buys land for 135-home development in Easington Lane

Bellway has purchased 12 acres of land in the village of Easington Lane where it is set to build 135 new homes.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The site, to the south of Murton Lane, is where the Forest Estate housing development stood until it was demolished in the early 2000s.

Sunderland City Council issued planning permission for the new homes following the signing of the S106. Bellway plans to start construction work on the development, which will be known as Elemore, in November.

The development will be accessed from a roundabout at Murton Lane to the north and from Cedar Crescent to the south and will include a mix of energy-efficient houses – 21 two-bedroom, 58 three-bedroom and 56 four-bedroom properties – with solar PV panels and electric car charging points.

A typical street scene built by Bellway in the North East, demonstrating its Artisan Collection homes.

Miles Crossley, Land Director for Bellway North East, said: “There is a recognised need for new-build housing in this part of the North East, so our new development in Easington Lane will help meet this demand, as well as brining significant economic, social and environmental benefits for the local area.

“Our plans will see us regenerate a disused brownfield site and transform it into a sustainable new neighbourhood featuring a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes, which will appeal to wide range of buyers and help create a vibrant and diverse new community.

“Low-carbon technologies such as solar panels will help lessen the impact each home has on the environment and reduce household energy bills.

“This site is in a prime location just four miles from the shops, pubs and other amenities in the town centre of Houghton le Spring and only five miles from the coast. The area has good transport links with the A19, which is a 10-minute drive away, providing access to the wider region, and Seaham railway station, five miles away, offering services to Whitby and Hexham.

“The development, which will feature a network of footpaths and cycleways, a pond area and a village green, will create a subtle, sensitive and well-considered continuation of the village.”

All the homes will be from Bellway’s flagship Artisan Collection, built using a combination of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary construction methods. The first properties are due to be released for sale in summer 2025.