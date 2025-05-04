Bid made to transform home into Hartlepool's latest HMO

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been lodged for what could be Hartlepool’s latest house in multiple occupation (HMO).

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to transform the property into a six-bedroomed HMO at the town’s 77 Stockton Road.

The lawful development certificate application from Liam Lewis at BNL Property would secure confirmation that the specific use of the house as a HMO is lawful under planning regulations.

The application adds the proposals would “not result in any adverse effects on the integrity of designated sites” nearby and would be in compliance with the relevant policies.

77 Stockton Road, Hartlepool, in the centre of the picture, could be transformed into a six-bedroomed HMO. Pic Via Google Maps.

The six rooms, which would all have en-suite facilities, would be divided evenly between the first, second and ground floors, while the property would also include a communal kitchen and living area and utility space.

A decision is expected to be made on the application by the planning department by the end of May.