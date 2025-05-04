Bid made to transform home into Hartlepool's latest HMO
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to transform the property into a six-bedroomed HMO at the town’s 77 Stockton Road.
The lawful development certificate application from Liam Lewis at BNL Property would secure confirmation that the specific use of the house as a HMO is lawful under planning regulations.
The application adds the proposals would “not result in any adverse effects on the integrity of designated sites” nearby and would be in compliance with the relevant policies.
The six rooms, which would all have en-suite facilities, would be divided evenly between the first, second and ground floors, while the property would also include a communal kitchen and living area and utility space.
A decision is expected to be made on the application by the planning department by the end of May.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.