Bungalows plan for site of Hartlepool's former Hourglass pub is approved

By Nic Marko
Published 23rd May 2025, 04:45 BST

Plans have been approved for five bungalows targeted at elderly residents to be built on the site of a demolished former pub.

The Hourglass pub building in Eaglesfield Road was knocked down in May 2023 after proposals from M & A Holdings were approved by Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning department.

The site had been hit with numerous fires over several years after it became vacant in 2019, which led to calls for urgent action to make the area safe to protect residents.

A separate “permission in principle” application was also approved in 2023 seeking to provide five new bungalows on the pub site, meaning a more detailed follow-up application was still needed before work could take place.

The site of the demolished Hourglass pub, in Hartlepool, where bungalows are to be built.The site of the demolished Hourglass pub, in Hartlepool, where bungalows are to be built.
The site of the demolished Hourglass pub, in Hartlepool, where bungalows are to be built.

A “technical details” application was therefore subsequently submitted by M & A Holdings to the council’s planning department, which officers have ruled “acceptable” and confirmed has now been approved.

The decision is subject to the completion of a section 106 legal agreement securing £5,226.40 from the developer to mitigate the impacts of the scheme.

This includes £1,250 each towards both green infrastructure and play facilities in the area, with around £1,166 for playing pitches and the remaining money going towards tennis courts and bowling green provision.

A planning statement from Avalon Town Planning outlined how the proposals would make “better use” of the vacant site and boost the housing offer in the area.

It added: “This is an urban site that is currently underused and in need of redevelopment.

“The proposal is for small elderly bungalows. In common with the rest of the country, there is unmet need for such development across the population and housing sectors.”

