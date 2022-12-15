Captivating Hartlepool home on tranquil cul-de-sac on the market with striking price-tag
This lovely home occupies a charming spot on a quiet and sought-after cul-de-sac.
By Jack Marshall
4 minutes ago
Updated
15th Dec 2022, 1:57pm
On the market for £550,000 with Robinsons Tees Valley, this five-bed Hartlepool home has what the estate agent calls ‘Victorian overtones’, boasting plenty of natural light, a superb fitted breakfasting kitchen, spacious bedrooms, and a large rear garden with a patio area. Take a look around...
