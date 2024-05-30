Chefs to Cook up a Treat at Wynyard Show Homes Launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Property seekers on the hunt for their dream home have the opportunity to view two brand new show homes in Wynyard Estate, outside Stockton-on-Tees, whilst enjoying 5-star cuisine from two celebrated chefs.

Robertson Homes is unveiling the show homes at its Wynyard Woods development on Saturday 8 June, with chef Tamir Hassan, assisted by restaurant manager Denis Stefani cooking up a taste of Asia reflective of the menu in their new restaurant Ember, which is set to open soon in Sunderland’s hotly anticipated food and leisure venue Sheepfolds Stables.

Tamir, who has worked with a number of world-renowned chefs including Gordon Ramsey and Angela Harnett, was formerly head chef at Gino’s in Newcastle.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

In the second show home, chef Vito Farigu from Vito's Osteria, also set to open in Sheepfolds this year, will be presenting some Italian inspired dishes. Vito, who grew up in Lake Garda before relocating to Newcastle, was the executive chef at Gino’s.

Robertson Homes is unveiling its Lawrie Grand show home at Wynyard Woods on Saturday 8 June

Andy Dodds, regional director at Robertson Homes North East, said: “We are excited to welcome Tamir and Vito to Wynyard Woods to give our visitors a taste of what has made them two of the most renowned, skilled and sought-after chefs in the North East.

“It will be an amazing day with top class cuisine and two of our most popular house styles providing award-winning interior design inspiration. Wynyard is one of the region’s most desirable addresses and benefits from the best of both worlds, offering great accessibility to the major cities yet surrounded by beautiful countryside.

“Once people have had the opportunity to see inside our new homes we’re sure it will become one of the most popular and successful developments Robertson Homes has ever delivered in the region.”

Visitors to the launch event, which will also feature live entertainment and face painting for the kids, will be the first to see inside Robertson Homes’ six-bedroom Lawrie Grand and four-bedroom Leonardo Garden Room show homes.

Robertson Homes' Leonardo Garden Room show home opens on Saturday 8th June at Wynyard Woods

The two new show homes push the boundaries of interior inspiration while still capturing the beautiful nature of the Wynyard countryside.

The Lawrie Grand has been styled to resemble a boutique hotel, with an ultra-contemporary subtle stone and blush colour palette. A terracotta accent throughout ties each room together and highly textured fabrics create a three-dimensional, rustic theme.

A cinema room, with on-trend faux fur sofa is the ultimate in luxury touches and the penthouse-style bedroom suite on the second floor exudes indulgence with its dressing room, sofa and even a coffee station.

By contrast, the Leonardo Garden Room’s monochromatic design presents a sharp, clean and crisp style which really helps the metallics in the fixtures and fittings glisten and shine.

Chef Tamir Hassan will be cooking at Robertson Homes' Wynyard Woods show homes launch

This sleek, aspirational design aims to create a ‘wow’ factor in each room, with the foiled gold effect wallpaper, feature black-framed extra wide bed headboard and pill-shaped sofas guaranteed to impress. Wynyard’s location is also tastefully respected through a child’s bedroom capturing the beauty of woodland nature.

Robertson Homes is building 143 luxury, energy-efficient four, five and six-bedroom homes at Wynyard Woods in 17 different house type designs, all featuring Robertson’s signature garden rooms, which have become the ‘must-have’ room for those wanting to maximise their home’s flexible space.

The show home launch runs from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 8th June on Stoneywood Drive.

Andy added: “Sheepfolds Stables is one of the most exciting leisure developments in the North East for many years so we are thrilled to bring two high profile chefs who are both launching new restaurants in the venue to Wynyard Woods.

“It will help people envisage the lifestyle on offer at this fantastic location.”