Classy three-storey Hart Station home with spacious interior on the market for £100k more than UK average house price
Homes don’t get much more eye-catching than this...
By Jack Marshall
6 minutes ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 3:21pm
On the market for £377,000 with igomove, this four-bed detached Hart Station home is a stone’s throw away from Hartlepool Golf Club, featuring a welcoming lounge, a music room, a dining room, a dining kitchen, generous rooms including a main bedroom with en suite, a loft conversion, fantastic gardens, and two garages. Take a look around...
