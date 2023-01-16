News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Classy three-storey Hart Station home with spacious interior on the market for £100k more than UK average house price

Homes don’t get much more eye-catching than this...

By Jack Marshall
6 minutes ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 3:21pm

On the market for £377,000 with igomove, this four-bed detached Hart Station home is a stone’s throw away from Hartlepool Golf Club, featuring a welcoming lounge, a music room, a dining room, a dining kitchen, generous rooms including a main bedroom with en suite, a loft conversion, fantastic gardens, and two garages. Take a look around...

1. Ocean Road

igomove

Photo: igomove

Photo Sales

2. Ocean Road

igomove

Photo: igomove

Photo Sales

3. Ocean Road

igomove

Photo: igomove

Photo Sales

4. Ocean Road

igomove

Photo: igomove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3