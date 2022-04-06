Couple over the moon with 'dream home' bungalow on new £6m Hartlepool village development

Christine and David McKenzie were over the moon to be offered a two-bed bungalow on the Karbon Homes development of affordable homes in Greatham.

The couple wanted to downsize due to health issues.

But they were on the waiting list for a bungalow for years and had almost given up hope.

Christine and David McKenzie are delighted with their new bungalow in Greatham.

They have now settled into their dream home and say they couldn’t be happier.

Christine said: “The bungalow is beautiful, we’re really happy here. It’s so spacious and I can’t wait for the summer to come so we can enjoy our gorgeous garden.

“It’s a lovely community too, both on the development and in the village.

“I was starting to really struggle with managing the house. I’d registered us on the choice-based lettings system years ago but was having no luck when it came to finding a bungalow.

"We were getting quite desperate.”

The couple’s bungalow is one of seven available for affordable rent on the development off Station Road which also includes a mix of two, three and four bed houses.

Zoey Hawthorne, at Karbon Homes, said: “It’s great to hear such positive feedback and that these homes are making a real difference to the local community.”

The development was supported with £2m in Homes England funding and has been constructed using Insulated Concrete Formwork (ICF), a modern method to make them highly insulated and energy efficient.

