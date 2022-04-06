Couple over the moon with 'dream home' bungalow on new £6m Hartlepool village development
A couple have spoken of their joy of moving into a bungalow on a new £6million village development after years on the waiting list.
Christine and David McKenzie were over the moon to be offered a two-bed bungalow on the Karbon Homes development of affordable homes in Greatham.
The couple wanted to downsize due to health issues.
But they were on the waiting list for a bungalow for years and had almost given up hope.
They have now settled into their dream home and say they couldn’t be happier.
Christine said: “The bungalow is beautiful, we’re really happy here. It’s so spacious and I can’t wait for the summer to come so we can enjoy our gorgeous garden.
“It’s a lovely community too, both on the development and in the village.
“I was starting to really struggle with managing the house. I’d registered us on the choice-based lettings system years ago but was having no luck when it came to finding a bungalow.
"We were getting quite desperate.”
The couple’s bungalow is one of seven available for affordable rent on the development off Station Road which also includes a mix of two, three and four bed houses.
Zoey Hawthorne, at Karbon Homes, said: “It’s great to hear such positive feedback and that these homes are making a real difference to the local community.”
The development was supported with £2m in Homes England funding and has been constructed using Insulated Concrete Formwork (ICF), a modern method to make them highly insulated and energy efficient.