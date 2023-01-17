News you can trust since 1877
Deluxe: elegant North East mansion with indoor pool, sauna, driveway fountain, and stunning gardens hits the market

Newfield House is one of the North East’s most attractive luxury mansions.

By Jack Marshall
4 minutes ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 11:07am

On the market for £2.5m with Sanderson Young, this regal six-bed Northumberland mansion is located on the outskirts of Morpeth and, having been built in 2008, features wooden gates and a granite driveway, a circular fountain and triple car garage, an indoor swimming pool with a steam room and sauna, a spectacular open-plan interior design, and landscaped gardens with an independent one bedroom apartment above the garage. Take a look around...

1. Newfield

Sanderson Young

Photo: Sanderson Young

2. Newfield

Sanderson Young

Photo: Sanderson Young

3. Newfield

Sanderson Young

Photo: Sanderson Young

4. Newfield

Sanderson Young

Photo: Sanderson Young

North EastNorthumberlandMorpeth