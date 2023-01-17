Deluxe: elegant North East mansion with indoor pool, sauna, driveway fountain, and stunning gardens hits the market

On the market for £2.5m with Sanderson Young, this regal six-bed Northumberland mansion is located on the outskirts of Morpeth and, having been built in 2008, features wooden gates and a granite driveway, a circular fountain and triple car garage, an indoor swimming pool with a steam room and sauna, a spectacular open-plan interior design, and landscaped gardens with an independent one bedroom apartment above the garage. Take a look around...