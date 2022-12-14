Distinctive six-bed Alnwick home with turret, unique annexe, and mature gardens hits the market
Named The Artist’s House, this property features a highly distinctive design, including an angular corner turret.
By Jack Marshall
2 hours ago
Updated
14th Dec 2022, 11:29am
On the market for £999,000 with Strutt & Parker, this unique six-bed detached home is wonderful throughout, with a warm and cosy atmosphere, while the property as a whole also comes with an annexe, benefitting from its own kitchen, living spaces, and bedroom. Take a look around...
