Farmland could unlock 587 homes to help meet Middlesbrough’s needs
Middlesbrough Council has been asked to consider a detailed application for a 106-acre site at Stainton Vale Farm, which is owned by Bellway.
The proposals show open spaces and environmental improvements, including work to enhance Stainton Beck.
Martyn Earle, Strategic Land Director for Bellway Strategic Land, said: “These plans for Stainton Vale Farm would bring more high-quality, energy-efficient private and affordable homes to Middlesbrough. This would help people looking to buy, rent or explore shared ownership options.
“We shared our vision for the scheme with the council and the local community before submitting a planning application. Taking their feedback on board, we have proposed a scheme which would provide ecological benefits, great transport connections and a boost to the local economy through job creation.
“The development would be centred around a green open space. Our landscaping proposals would protect and enhance wildlife habitats, and a new bus loop would provide easy access to public transport.”
Stainton Vale Farm borders the A19. The new homes would be accessed via Low Lane with a new crossing for Stainton Beck.
Martyn said: “This location has previously been identified as a suitable place for new homes to be built and is highlighted as an allocation in the Draft Local Plan.
As a responsible national housebuilder, we have the expertise and resources to ensure the homes are built in a timely manner and to the highest standards, all while increasing biodiversity and natural habitats on the site.”
