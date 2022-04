Located in Riverston Close in Hartlepool, the detached Manning show home boasts four double bedrooms – two of which feature en-suite facilities.

The spacious property is near the coast and the sea can be seen from the show home’s front door.

It is part of Elwick Gardens, which includes 69 four and five bedroom luxury homes.

Homes are available to purchase from £338,495 with David Wilson Homes. For more information, visit https://www.dwh.co.uk/

1. Brand new home The home is part of the new Elwick Gardens development. Photo: David Wilson Homes/Ilk Agency Photo Sales

2. Entrance hall The home offers plenty of living space. Photo: David Wilson Homes/Ilk Agency Photo Sales

3. Lounge The spacious lounge is ideal for entertaining guests. Photo: David Wilson Homes/Ilk Agency Photo Sales

4. Stylish kitchen The open plan kitchen has been stylishly decorated. Photo: David Wilson Homes/Ilk Agency Photo Sales