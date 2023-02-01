Four-bed, three-storey Hartlepool home with garden bar and entertainment room hits the housing market
This four-bed, three storey terraced home in Hartlepool is truly unique.
By Jack Marshall
3 minutes ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 1:18pm
On the market for £270,000 with Dowen, this property is clean cut, classy, and stylish, featuring a wonderful kitchen, a welcoming living room, spacious bedrooms, and exceptional gardens with a bar/entertainment room, hot tub shelter, and patio area. Take a look around...
