Four low-cost hacks to transform kids rooms

With an endless supply of online inspiration, how do you create a room that's both relaxing and bursting with personality for children? Transforming your child’s room into a dream space is simple with four low-cost painting hacks.

Here, Paint & Interiors Expert from Valspar Paint, Lucy Steele, shares four fun painting techniques that will inject fun and personality into the space, and cost you less than £50.

Change up the borders

Scalloping is a creative paint technique that is wonderful for a kid’s or teenager’s room. The curved lines give a friendlier and softer effect than their angular counterparts and offer visual interest to an otherwise plain wall. Play around with colour combinations to create the perfect duo, and always place the darker colour at the bottom of the room to ground it and create balance.

Plenty of shapes

Geometric shapes bring a modern burst of energy and colour to a child's room. Take it easy with very simple shapes or challenge your creative side with mountain peaks, playful triangles, or even a cityscape silhouette. Don't be afraid to mix and match colours with this one!

Stylish stripes

Stripes can add a sense of energy and excitement to a kid’s bedroom. Think bold racing stripes, classic nautical lines, or even playful hand-painted stripes in varying widths. They are a fun and playful way to add visual interest and make a statement.

Personalised wall art

Letting your little one create their own wall art is a great way to add a personal touch to an otherwise neutral bedroom. This Summer, let your child paint some of their favourite places or holiday destinations and hang them on the wall. This will not only add a splash of colour but also adds some personality into the space. Parents can also add a helping hand to make sure it still matches the aesthetic of the room.