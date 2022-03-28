Four top bathroom trends revealed for Spring 2022

Black is back, and in a big way within bathrooms, it seems, as online searches for this particular colour among those seeking to spruce up their home have soared.

Stylish bath and shower rooms are very much in vogue in 2022, as people seek to improve and update, and some particular trends are growing exponentially.

Analysis from one online bathroom expert has revealed the following top growing trends that have emerged from the first 11 weeks of 2022.

Black is big: There's a 406 per cent increase in interest for black bathrooms.

Polly Shearer, bathroom expert at Drench.co.uk who conducted the research, said: “While many may think a black toilet is out of the ordinary, it's not so surprising to find searches for 'black toilets' at a 150 per cent increase in 2022, with searches for 'black bathrooms' at an all-time high.

"Since 2018, Google has seen a 406 per cent increase in searches for 'black bathrooms', showing this is no micro-trend.

"Investing in a black bathroom is definitely something to consider if you want a clean aesthetic that stands out.”

Television star Stacey Solomon revealed her most recent DIY update on Pickle Cottage to her five million Instagram followers in February in the form of a matte black toilet.

The toilet, unusually, is black on both the outside and inside and could be one major factor in why interest has spiked in black toilets.

Brushed brass is the most desired finish.

The desire for a metal finish on bathroom accessories is growing daily and searches on Google for 'gold taps' have increased 125 per cent since 2018, with a 135 per cent increase in interest for gold taps in 2022 so far.

"Clearly more people are looking to give their bathroom a contemporary feel with an Art Deco twist,” said Ms Shearer.

Brushed brass in particular is the metal finish of choice for this year. Brushed brass returned to the interior scene back in the late 2010s to add an industrial but warm feel to a space.

It is treated to give it a duller, matt look compared to traditional polished brass finishes.

“In 2022 so far we have seen an increase in searches for brushed brass taps (137 per cent), radiators (47 per cent), showers (18 per cent) and towel rails (10 per cent), said Ms Shearer.

"Brushed brass is durable and will attract fewer fingerprints than other finishes so the modern, elegant look is easier to maintain".

L-Shaped baths are making waves in 2022

Since 2007, L-shaped baths have been growing in interest, according to Google trends.

Drench 1700 L-Shaped Shower Bath

Polly Shearer said: “In 2022, L-shaped baths have increased in interest 96 per cent on Drench.co.uk compared to last year.

"Between December 2021 and January 2022 Google searches for 'L shaped baths' increased by 62 per cent alone”.

L-shaped shower baths allow for comfortable bathing due to maximum bath space. Paired with a black grid shower screen and panel they create the ultimate on trend look.

Vanity units are a must

Emily Natural Oak Wall Mounted 2 Drawer Vanity Unit

Ms Shearer continued: “Both black (plus 78 per cent) and oak (up 63 per cent) vanity units have been growing in popularity this year.

"But vanity units in general are becoming a must have bathroom essential.

"In our recent study, analysing the top 100 TikTok bathroom transformations, 81 per cent had vanity units in their renovated bathroom with 30 per cent of videos containing a wooden vanity unit.

Top bathroom searches as revealed in the recent analysis are;