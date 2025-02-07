This four-bed detached bungalow in the West Park area of Hartlepool is currently on the market for £540,000.placeholder image
This four-bed detached bungalow in the West Park area of Hartlepool is currently on the market for £540,000.

Hartlepool home featuring garden bar and recording studio goes on the market for half a million pounds

By Madeleine Raine
Published 7th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST
This detached bungalow in the West Park area of Hartlepool has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, garage and workshop space and a large outdoor entertainment area.

Currently on the market for £540,000, it is being marketed by Collier Estates.

This detached bungalow is in the prime location of West Park. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an extensive garden, including an outdoor bar area.

1. Manor Road

This detached bungalow is in the prime location of West Park. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an extensive garden, including an outdoor bar area. Photo: Collier Estates

Photo Sales
This impressive home is nestled in a 0.3 acre plot with high fencing and mature planting, providing a good amount of privacy and seclusion.

2. Family home

This impressive home is nestled in a 0.3 acre plot with high fencing and mature planting, providing a good amount of privacy and seclusion. Photo: Collier Estates

Photo Sales
Entering this home through an oversized, full-height glazed front entrance with recessed porch, there is a spacious entrance hallway on the ground floor. Immediately to the left of the door there is a good-sized storage room that can be used as a cloakroom.

3. Entrance

Entering this home through an oversized, full-height glazed front entrance with recessed porch, there is a spacious entrance hallway on the ground floor. Immediately to the left of the door there is a good-sized storage room that can be used as a cloakroom. Photo: Collier Estates

Photo Sales
This home has a generously-sized L-shaped living room and dining room, making this the perfect place to entertain family and friends. On the far wall, there is a lovely feature fireplace with a log burner.

4. Living room

This home has a generously-sized L-shaped living room and dining room, making this the perfect place to entertain family and friends. On the far wall, there is a lovely feature fireplace with a log burner. Photo: Collier Estates

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice