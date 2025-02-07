Currently on the market for £540,000, it is being marketed by Collier Estates.
1. Manor Road
This detached bungalow is in the prime location of West Park. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an extensive garden, including an outdoor bar area. Photo: Collier Estates
2. Family home
This impressive home is nestled in a 0.3 acre plot with high fencing and mature planting, providing a good amount of privacy and seclusion. Photo: Collier Estates
3. Entrance
Entering this home through an oversized, full-height glazed front entrance with recessed porch, there is a spacious entrance hallway on the ground floor. Immediately to the left of the door there is a good-sized storage room that can be used as a cloakroom. Photo: Collier Estates
4. Living room
This home has a generously-sized L-shaped living room and dining room, making this the perfect place to entertain family and friends. On the far wall, there is a lovely feature fireplace with a log burner. Photo: Collier Estates