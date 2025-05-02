This beautiful detached family home is on the market for £700,000.This beautiful detached family home is on the market for £700,000.
Hartlepool home featuring hot tub, sauna and outdoor kitchen hits the market for £700,000

By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd May 2025, 04:45 BST
This detached Hartlepool home has six bedrooms, four bathrooms and a double garage.

Situated on Mayfair Gardens, in Hartlepool, this home is on the market for £700,000 and is being marketed by Manners & Harrison.

This detached home in Mayfair Gardens, Hartlepool, has six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

This detached home in Mayfair Gardens, Hartlepool, has six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

This front-of-the-house reception room is accessed using oak double doors and has an impressive-looking media wall with inset living flame plasma fire.

This front-of-the-house reception room is accessed using oak double doors and has an impressive-looking media wall with inset living flame plasma fire.

This stunning kitchen is modern in design and is used by current owners as the central entertaining area.

This stunning kitchen is modern in design and is used by current owners as the central entertaining area.

This open-plan lounge, kitchen and diner is the perfect place to relax and unwind or to entertain family and friends.

This open-plan lounge, kitchen and diner is the perfect place to relax and unwind or to entertain family and friends.

