Situated on Mayfair Gardens, in Hartlepool, this home is on the market for £700,000 and is being marketed by Manners & Harrison.
1. Mayfair Gardens
This detached home in Mayfair Gardens, Hartlepool, has six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Photo: Rightmove
2. Reception room
This front-of-the-house reception room is accessed using oak double doors and has an impressive-looking media wall with inset living flame plasma fire. Photo: Rightmove
3. Kitchen
This stunning kitchen is modern in design and is used by current owners as the central entertaining area. Photo: Rightmove
4. Lounge and diner
This open-plan lounge, kitchen and diner is the perfect place to relax and unwind or to entertain family and friends. Photo: Rightmove
