The Can house Raby Road, Hartlepool, in 2018

The second phase of Willow Fields, made up of 64 new homes off Raby Road, is part of the wider Dyke House regeneration between Hartlepool Borough Council and housing provider Thirteen.

It is almost a year since the last of the area’s old houses were demolished to make way for the development, including the so-called ‘Can House’.

The house had been a well-known feature of the area for many years after the outside was decorated with thousands of empty beer cans and bottles by former resident Philip Muspratt.

Demolition of the 'Can House' on Raby Road

It has been replaced with a brand new semi-detached home.

The development has seen part of Raby Road renamed with the creation of a new close.

Called Clough Close, it follows the area’s football related street names with Ritchie Humphreys Drive, Harold Hornsey Square and Tommy McGuigan Grove, named after popular Hartlepool United figures, all located nearby.

The latest phase of the Willow Fields development was completed in May this year.

The new semi-detached home on the site of the former 'can house' off Raby Road, Hartlepool.

Thirteen says it has replaced a large number of outdated properties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All of the new shared ownership properties available have been sold and all rental properties have tenants.

The homes have a range of features, including a dining kitchen, lounge, ground floor toilet and family bathroom on the first floor.

The scheme includes 36 bungalows, 15 of which were available for shared ownership.

Homes as part of the Willow Fields development.

Sharon Thomas, Thirteen’s Director of New Homes Delivery, said: “We’re really pleased to have delivered this exciting development alongside our partners

“Willow Fields is a high quality, modern development that has appealed to those people who are looking to buy in part as a shared ownership scheme as well as those wanting to rent.”

The first phase of the development made up of 33 two-and three-bedroom homes was completed in 2016.

Prior to its demolition the Can House, which divided local opinion, had stood empty for some time.

Clough Close is understood to be named after former Hartlepool and later Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough.