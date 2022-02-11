The home blends period and modern features./Photo: Rightmove

Have a look inside this stylish 3-bed terraced house in Hartlepool close to the seaside

The home has undergone a major refurbishment.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 11th February 2022, 11:27 am

The beautiful family home is situated on the Headland and is just a stone’s throw away from the seafront.

The house combines period features with modern and boasts two reception rooms and an attic.

Have a look inside this property, which is currently on the market with Manners & Harrison for £170,000.

1. Terraced home

The home benefits from street parking.

2. Lounge

The cosy lounge features period fireplace with open fire.

3. Another view of the lounge

The bay window in the lounge lets plenty of light in.

4. Rear reception room

The second reception room benefits from an open fireplace with gas log burning fire.

