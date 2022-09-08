News you can trust since 1877
The home is situated on approximately 0.45acre plot./Photo: Rightmove

Have a look inside this four-storey Hartlepool family home built in 1890

This stunning home is full of heritage and period features.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 1:07 pm

Spread over four floors, the spacious family home was built back in 1890 by a local industrialist.

The five-bedroomed house boasts a vast south-facing garden and is only a short walk away from Ward Jackson Park, on The Parade.

The home is complete with games room and a library area while a sound system in the living room is linked to integrated speakers within key rooms.

See inside this impressive property currently on the market with Collier Estates for £695,000.

1. Impressive residence

The drive offers ample off-street parking.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Stunning reception hallway

The hallway has exceptional period details, including original wooden panelling.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Spacious living room

The living room boasts an original cast iron fireplace.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Dining room

The two large bay sash windows flood the dining room with light.

Photo: Rightmove

