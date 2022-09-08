Have a look inside this four-storey Hartlepool family home built in 1890
This stunning home is full of heritage and period features.
Spread over four floors, the spacious family home was built back in 1890 by a local industrialist.
The five-bedroomed house boasts a vast south-facing garden and is only a short walk away from Ward Jackson Park, on The Parade.
The home is complete with games room and a library area while a sound system in the living room is linked to integrated speakers within key rooms.
See inside this impressive property currently on the market with Collier Estates for £695,000.
