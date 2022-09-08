Have a look inside this four-storey Hartlepool family home built in 1890

Spread over four floors, the spacious family home was built back in 1890 by a local industrialist.

The five-bedroomed house boasts a vast south-facing garden and is only a short walk away from Ward Jackson Park, on The Parade.

The home is complete with games room and a library area while a sound system in the living room is linked to integrated speakers within key rooms.

See inside this impressive property currently on the market with Collier Estates for £695,000.

1. Impressive residence The drive offers ample off-street parking. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. Stunning reception hallway The hallway has exceptional period details, including original wooden panelling. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. Spacious living room The living room boasts an original cast iron fireplace. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. Dining room The two large bay sash windows flood the dining room with light. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales