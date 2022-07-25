The home combines original period features and contemporary decor.

Have a look inside this period property in Hartlepool priced at £315,000

The home has boasts modern decor while retaining its original character.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 25th July 2022, 12:53 pm

Located in Granville Avenue, the four-bedroomed house boasts an impressive garden room and has kept some of its original period features.

The semi-detached property also offers a garage and a two-car driveway.

See inside this stunning home, currently on the market with igomove for £315,000.

1. Semi-detached home

The home offers plenty of space.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Impressive entrance

The spindled original stairs lead to the first floor of the home.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Cosy lounge

The beautiful fireplace adds a cosy feel to the lounge.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Family bathroom

The stylish family bathroom features a free standing Victorian roll top bath.

Photo: Rightmove

