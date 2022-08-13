The home blend property features with modern decor./Photo: Rightmove

Have a look inside this three-storey period-style Hartlepool home with fantastic sea views

The terraced house boasts period style features with a modern twist.

By Pamela Bilalova
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 4:55 am

Spread across three floors, the spacious six bedroom home offers wonderful sea views.

Situated in The Cliff, the house also benefits from two reception rooms and west-facing yard.

See inside this impressive property, currently on the market with Manners and Harrison for £250,000.

1. Spacious home

The accommodation occupies three floors.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Lounge

The original marble fireplace is the focal point of the lounge.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Stylish dining room

The dining room has handy storage to alcoves.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Fitted kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with multiple appliances and has easy access to the yard.

Photo: Rightmove

