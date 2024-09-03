Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An historic building dating back more than 250 years is to be put up for sale.

Peterlee Town Council has made the “difficult decision” to place Shotton Hall, in Peterlee, on the market after striving to “identify alternative community uses that would retain public ownership of the building”.

Shotton Hall, which still retains features dating back to its origins in 1760, serves as the council’s headquarters and as a wedding and banqueting venue.

The council began working with the Plunkett Trust to find alternative uses after a 2023 review concluded that the premises required “major investment”.

Shotton Hall, in Peterlee, is to be placed on the market.

A statement said: “The costs associated with these necessary repairs are at a level that the town council can no longer sustain without compromising other essential services and obligations.”

Town clerk Ian Hall added: "This has been an incredibly difficult decision for the council.

"We fully understand the sentimental value and historical importance of Shotton Hall to the residents of Peterlee.

"Over the past year, we have worked closely with the Plunkett Foundation, engaged with the local community and explored all possible alternatives.

"Unfortunately the financial realities we face mean that the best course of action is to test the current market to see if a viable solution can be found through a potential sale.

The council statement added: "The council remains committed to ensuring that any future use of the building will benefit the town and its residents.

"Potential buyers will be encouraged to recognise the historical significance of Shotton Hall and to consider its role within the community when proposing future developments.”

“Further information about the potential sale “will be released in due course”.

