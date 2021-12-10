Home working warning to Hartlepool residents following new Covid-19 restrictions

Cleveland Fire Brigade say more people working from home means they could be more exposed to the risk of a blaze.

Steve Johnson, the brigade’s senior area manager prevention, protection and engagement, said: “We know that more people than usual will be indoors with the advice to work from home if possible.

“This means more plug sockets in use for laptops and charging of devices like mobile phones, increasing the risk of an electrical fire. There is also the additional pressure on the kitchen with more food being cooked in the home.”

Homed working safety warning.

He added: “Christmas is a busy time with family and friends and the home as an office adds extra hazards. We are just asking everyone to be aware of fire safety and be responsible.”

The brigade have an online Safer Homes check which provides tailored advice and people can sign up for a personal face-to-face Safer Homes visit.

Online advice is also available with electrical safety – particularly overloaded sockets – being a priority at this time of year.

To access the online check, go to www.clevelandfire.gov.uk/safety/home-safety/home-safety-check/

Mr Johnson added: “People who do not have internet access can call their nearest fire station or our team on (01429) 874063 and we can provide you with advice leaflets and arrange face to face advice.