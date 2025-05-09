A third-bed home in Third Street, Horden, has hit the market for just £1.

The mid-terrace home, in Third Street, Horden, is described as having “potential for an excellent return” although it “requires renovation and refurbishment throughout”.

Rightmove, which is marketing the three-bedroomed property, said it “offers the potential to provide four bedrooms with accommodation over three floors”.

The current owner has also drawn up plans, which still require planning permission, which could transform the house into two self-contained apartments.

With the property currently boarded up “for security purposes”, no internal viewings are available ahead of the auction on Tuesday, May 20.

A contract documentation fee of £1,500 must also be payable to the auctioneers by the buyer on top of the eventual selling price.

The seller may also charge additional fees payable upon completion.

The auction takes place at the Grand Connaught Rooms, Great Queen Street, in Convent Garden, London.

For more information, see https://www.rightmove.co.uk/.