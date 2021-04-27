The coronavirus pandemic caused an unprecedented economic shock in the UK, closing businesses and putting people out of work left, right and centre.

But despite that, average house prices held up across England – even if there was a drop in the number of sales.

It was a slightly different picture in Hartlepool, however, where overall prices fell by 6% in the year to September 2020. Whereas across the North East, prices rose by 0.7%.

The ONS also publishes house price figures by Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) – small geographic areas containing an average of 7,200 people.

These show seven of the 12 MSOAs that make up Hartlepool saw a rise in house prices over the same period.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the strongest growth in the year to September 2020.

1. Owton Manor The biggest price hike was in Owton Manor where the average price rose from £85,083 to £122,537 (up by 44%) on the year to September 2020. Overall, 32 houses changed hands here between October 2019 and September 2020, a fall of 40%. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Clavering In Clavering the average price rose from £146,548 to £154,739 (up by 5.6%) in the year to September 2020. Overall, 126 houses changed hands here between October 2019 and September 2020, a drop of 1% Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Seaton Carew In Seaton Carew the average price rose from £159,624 to £167,505 (up by 4.9%) in the year to September 2020. Overall, 95 houses changed hands here between October 2019 and September 2020, a drop of 25% Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Foggy Furze In Foggy Furze the average price rose from £76,053 to £79,434 (up by 4.4%) in the year to September 2020. Overall, 67 houses changed hands here between October 2019 and September 2020, a drop of 8% Photo: Google Buy photo