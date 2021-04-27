The areas of Hartlepool where house prices have seen the biggest increases. Picture by Andrew Matthews/ PA Wire
The areas of Hartlepool where house prices have seen the biggest increases. Picture by Andrew Matthews/ PA Wire

House prices in Hartlepool: The areas where average prices increased the most in the last year despite Covid crisis

These are the areas which saw the highest growth in house prices in the past year – with one Hartlepool neighbourhood seeing the average cost of a home soar by 44%.

By Poppy Kennedy
Tuesday, 27th April 2021, 6:03 pm

The coronavirus pandemic caused an unprecedented economic shock in the UK, closing businesses and putting people out of work left, right and centre.

But despite that, average house prices held up across England – even if there was a drop in the number of sales.

It was a slightly different picture in Hartlepool, however, where overall prices fell by 6% in the year to September 2020. Whereas across the North East, prices rose by 0.7%.

The ONS also publishes house price figures by Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) – small geographic areas containing an average of 7,200 people.

These show seven of the 12 MSOAs that make up Hartlepool saw a rise in house prices over the same period.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the strongest growth in the year to September 2020.

1. Owton Manor

The biggest price hike was in Owton Manor where the average price rose from £85,083 to £122,537 (up by 44%) on the year to September 2020. Overall, 32 houses changed hands here between October 2019 and September 2020, a fall of 40%.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

2. Clavering

In Clavering the average price rose from £146,548 to £154,739 (up by 5.6%) in the year to September 2020. Overall, 126 houses changed hands here between October 2019 and September 2020, a drop of 1%

Photo: Google

Buy photo

3. Seaton Carew

In Seaton Carew the average price rose from £159,624 to £167,505 (up by 4.9%) in the year to September 2020. Overall, 95 houses changed hands here between October 2019 and September 2020, a drop of 25%

Photo: Google

Buy photo

4. Foggy Furze

In Foggy Furze the average price rose from £76,053 to £79,434 (up by 4.4%) in the year to September 2020. Overall, 67 houses changed hands here between October 2019 and September 2020, a drop of 8%

Photo: Google

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 2