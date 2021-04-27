House prices in Hartlepool: The areas where average prices increased the most in the last year despite Covid crisis
These are the areas which saw the highest growth in house prices in the past year – with one Hartlepool neighbourhood seeing the average cost of a home soar by 44%.
The coronavirus pandemic caused an unprecedented economic shock in the UK, closing businesses and putting people out of work left, right and centre.
But despite that, average house prices held up across England – even if there was a drop in the number of sales.
It was a slightly different picture in Hartlepool, however, where overall prices fell by 6% in the year to September 2020. Whereas across the North East, prices rose by 0.7%.
The ONS also publishes house price figures by Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) – small geographic areas containing an average of 7,200 people.
These show seven of the 12 MSOAs that make up Hartlepool saw a rise in house prices over the same period.
Here we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the strongest growth in the year to September 2020.