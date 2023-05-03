News you can trust since 1877
How to apply to rent 'good quality' new Hartlepool Borough Council houses

Five homes on a new housing development have been bought by council bosses and will soon be made available for rent.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:47 BST

The properties at Port Homes’ The Pastures development, off Golden Meadows, Seaton Lane, Hartlepool, are a mix of four three-bedroomed semi-detached houses and one four-bedroomed detached house.

Gemma Day, Hartlepool Borough Council’s principal housing officer (people), said: “It is the ambition of the council to grow its housing stock to provide good quality homes to meet local housing need and these properties contribute greatly to that.

“We are excited to have purchased them and they will complement the authority’s existing housing stock at Golden Meadows.

Two of the three-bedroomed properties available for rent.
Two of the three-bedroomed properties available for rent.
Properties previously handed over on this site have been of an excellent standard and they have proved extremely popular.”

The homes will advertised shortly and anyone who wants to be considered to rent one can register by creating an account with Hartlepool Home Search, the council’s new social housing lettings system.

As a result of setting up Hartlepool Home Search, the council no longer uses Tees Valley Homefinder.

Karen Kelly, the council’s principal housing strategy officer, said: “Hartlepool Home Search has been set up to make the best use of available housing stock.

The four-bedroomed property available for rent.
The four-bedroomed property available for rent.

"The council also has a new allocation policy which is designed to meet local housing needs and to be able to adapt to changing demands.”

Applicants, including people with existing accounts on Tees Valley Homefinder, will need to apply and register for a new account on Hartlepool Home Search at www.hartlepoolhomesearch.co.uk

For more information either visit the website above, email [email protected] or telephone (01429) 806834.

A view inside one of the three-bedroomed properties.
A view inside one of the three-bedroomed properties.
Inside one of the bathrooms.
Inside one of the bathrooms.
