Huge lavish five-bed Hartlepool home with spacious rear garden hits the market for almost twice the UK average house price
This home is part of what the estate agents has called an ‘outstanding development of substantial and lavishly appointed homes’.
By Jack Marshall
3 hours ago
On the market for £550,000 with Robinsons, this five-bed detached Hartlepool home a large reception hallway, a huge principal lounge, a fitted breakfast kitchen, a utility room, a dining room, a main bedroom with en suite, and a spacious lawned rear garden. Take a look around...
