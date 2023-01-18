News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Huge lavish five-bed Hartlepool home with spacious rear garden hits the market for almost twice the UK average house price

This home is part of what the estate agents has called an ‘outstanding development of substantial and lavishly appointed homes’.

By Jack Marshall
3 hours ago

On the market for £550,000 with Robinsons, this five-bed detached Hartlepool home a large reception hallway, a huge principal lounge, a fitted breakfast kitchen, a utility room, a dining room, a main bedroom with en suite, and a spacious lawned rear garden. Take a look around...

1. St Begas

Robinsons

Photo: Robinsons

Photo Sales

2. St Begas

Robinsons

Photo: Robinsons

Photo Sales

3. St Begas

Robinsons

Photo: Robinsons

Photo Sales

4. St Begas

Robinsons

Photo: Robinsons

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Hartlepool