Ideal family home: four-bed High Throston property with study, conservatory, and dining room hits the housing market
This large home is ideal for a family.
By Jack Marshall
9 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 2:14pm
On the market for £320,000 with Dowen, this four-bed detached High Throston home boasts a bay-fronted lounge, a home study, a formal dining room, a conservatory, a modern refitted kitchen and breakfast room, a main bedroom with en suite, an integral garage, and a recently-landscaped garden. Take a look around...
