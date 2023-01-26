News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ideal family home: four-bed High Throston property with study, conservatory, and dining room hits the housing market

This large home is ideal for a family.

By Jack Marshall
9 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 2:14pm

On the market for £320,000 with Dowen, this four-bed detached High Throston home boasts a bay-fronted lounge, a home study, a formal dining room, a conservatory, a modern refitted kitchen and breakfast room, a main bedroom with en suite, an integral garage, and a recently-landscaped garden. Take a look around...

1. Deer Park

Dowen

Photo: Dowen

Photo Sales

2. Deer Park

Dowen

Photo: Dowen

Photo Sales

3. Deer Park

Dowen

Photo: Dowen

Photo Sales

4. Deer Park

Dowen

Photo: Dowen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3