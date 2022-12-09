News you can trust since 1877
Robinsons Tees Valley

Imposing five-bed Hartlepool home with indoor pool and landscaped gardens hits the housing market

From the pool to the garden, this home has it all.

By Jack Marshall
4 minutes ago
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 11:48am

On the market for £575,000 with Robinsons Tees Valley, this five-bed detached Hartlepool home features an impressive entrance hallway, a breakfast kitchen and utility room, three reception rooms, an indoor swimming pool, spacious bedrooms, and mature landscaped gardens. What more could you want? Take a look around...

1. Park Road

Robinsons Tees Valley

Photo: Robinsons Tees Valley

2. Park Road

Robinsons Tees Valley

Photo: Robinsons Tees Valley

3. Park Road

Robinsons Tees Valley

Photo: Robinsons Tees Valley

4. Park Road

Robinsons Tees Valley

Photo: Robinsons Tees Valley

Hartlepool