Imposing five-bed Hartlepool home with indoor pool and landscaped gardens hits the housing market
From the pool to the garden, this home has it all.
By Jack Marshall
4 minutes ago
Updated
9th Dec 2022, 11:48am
On the market for £575,000 with Robinsons Tees Valley, this five-bed detached Hartlepool home features an impressive entrance hallway, a breakfast kitchen and utility room, three reception rooms, an indoor swimming pool, spacious bedrooms, and mature landscaped gardens. What more could you want? Take a look around...
