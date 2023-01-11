Impressive four-bed Wynyard home with modern design and magnificent rear garden with summer house hits the market for attractive price
This Taylor Wimpey-built home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac.
By Jack Marshall
1 hour ago
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 2:40pm
On the market for £455,000 with Michael Poole, this four-bed Wynyard property is barely 10 miles from Hartlepool and features an open-plan kitchen diner, a utility room, a stunning lounge, a home study, spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, a wonderful landscaped rear garden with a log burner and greenhouse, and a detached double garage. Take a look around...
