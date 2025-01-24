Impressive £1m five-bedroom family home with its own pool on sale in Hartlepool

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 15:38 BST
A £1 million Hartlepool house with its own indoor swimming pool is for sale.

Collier Estates are marketing the large five-bedroom Edwardian family home in The Grove.

It is open to offers over £1,050,000.

Number 7 The Grove in Hartlepool is on the market.

Number 7 The Grove in Hartlepool is on the market. Photo: Third party

The property in The Grove, Hartlepool, is described as one of the very best of its kind within the town.

2. Impressive property

The property in The Grove, Hartlepool, is described as one of the very best of its kind within the town. Photo: Third party

Just the place to unwind and watch something on the big screen.

3. Comfortable living

Just the place to unwind and watch something on the big screen. Photo: Third party

The kitchen/breakfasting room is fitted with Smallbone cabinets and Miele appliances.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen/breakfasting room is fitted with Smallbone cabinets and Miele appliances. Photo: Third party

