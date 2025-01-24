Collier Estates are marketing the large five-bedroom Edwardian family home in The Grove.
It is open to offers over £1,050,000.
1. MixCollage-24-Jan-2025-03-30-PM-7582.jpg
Number 7 The Grove in Hartlepool is on the market. Photo: Third party
2. Impressive property
The property in The Grove, Hartlepool, is described as one of the very best of its kind within the town. Photo: Third party
3. Comfortable living
Just the place to unwind and watch something on the big screen. Photo: Third party
4. Kitchen
The kitchen/breakfasting room is fitted with Smallbone cabinets and Miele appliances. Photo: Third party
