The home offers plenty of living space./Photo: Rightmove
Inside Grade II listed barn conversion on the Hartlepool outskirts priced £530,000

This beautiful home on the edge of Hartlepool is full of charm and character.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:29 BST

Situated in Greatham, Prospect Cottage is a barn conversion, with the Grade II listed barn dating back to 1790.

The four-bed home boasts a large sunny garden and a double garage with workshop area, as well as a one bedroom independent annex.

Have a look inside this impressive home, currently on the market with Fine and Country for £530,000.

The home is ideal for families of multiple generations.

Spacious home

The home is full of character.

Cosy landing

The living room has brick inglenook housing a gas fired stove to keep it cosy in winter.

Living room

The kitchen boasts country style units with granite work surfaces.

Welcoming kitchen

