Inside Grade II listed barn conversion on the Hartlepool outskirts priced £530,000
This beautiful home on the edge of Hartlepool is full of charm and character.
Situated in Greatham, Prospect Cottage is a barn conversion, with the Grade II listed barn dating back to 1790.
The four-bed home boasts a large sunny garden and a double garage with workshop area, as well as a one bedroom independent annex.
Have a look inside this impressive home, currently on the market with Fine and Country for £530,000.
