The modern home is flooded with light./Photo: Rightmove

Inside £850k seven-bed Hartlepool home with cinema room and in-house bar area

This stunning High Throston home is newly built and boasts an in-house bar as well as a gym.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST

Completed in 2021, the Conroy Close property spans over 4,500sqft across three floors and impresses with its seven double bedrooms.

The modern home also benefits from a 29ft master suite with mezzanine level.

Have a look inside this impressive property, currently on the market with Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents for £849,950.

The home has been completed in 2021.

1. Modern home

The home has been completed in 2021. Photo: Rightmove

The hallway provides a boot room housing the boiler and providing handy storage space.

2. Spacious hallway

The hallway provides a boot room housing the boiler and providing handy storage space. Photo: Rightmove

The lounge overlooks the garden.

3. Stylish lounge

The lounge overlooks the garden. Photo: Rightmove

The luxurious cinema room has a large bespoke multimedia wall.

4. Cinema room

The luxurious cinema room has a large bespoke multimedia wall. Photo: Rightmove

