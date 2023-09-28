Inside £850k seven-bed Hartlepool home with cinema room and in-house bar area
This stunning High Throston home is newly built and boasts an in-house bar as well as a gym.
Completed in 2021, the Conroy Close property spans over 4,500sqft across three floors and impresses with its seven double bedrooms.
The modern home also benefits from a 29ft master suite with mezzanine level.
Have a look inside this impressive property, currently on the market with Bradley Hall Chartered Surveyors and Estate Agents for £849,950.
