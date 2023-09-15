News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Some of the cheapest properties currently for sale in Hartlepool./Photo: RightmoveSome of the cheapest properties currently for sale in Hartlepool./Photo: Rightmove
Some of the cheapest properties currently for sale in Hartlepool./Photo: Rightmove

Inside some of Hartlepool’s cheapest houses which could be yours for as little as £5,000

Are you looking for a renovation project?
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:25 BST

If yes, then these homes might be your perfect fit.

Starting from as little as £5,000, the properties are among the cheapest in Hartlepool and are set to be sold by auction at the end of September.

Have a look inside in our gallery below.

The home is to be sold by an online auction on September 25, with a guide price of £5,000.

1. Three bed terraced house in 72 Dent Street

The home is to be sold by an online auction on September 25, with a guide price of £5,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The living room of the property, currently on the market with BP Auctions.

2. Cosy living room

The living room of the property, currently on the market with BP Auctions. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The home, currently on the market with BP Auctions, is set to be sold by an online auction on September 18 with a guide price of £5,000.

3. Two bed terraced house in 6 Uppingham Street

The home, currently on the market with BP Auctions, is set to be sold by an online auction on September 18 with a guide price of £5,000. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
A look inside the mid-terrace property.

4. Property for sale

A look inside the mid-terrace property. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool