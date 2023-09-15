If yes, then these homes might be your perfect fit.
Starting from as little as £5,000, the properties are among the cheapest in Hartlepool and are set to be sold by auction at the end of September.
Have a look inside in our gallery below.
1. Three bed terraced house in 72 Dent Street
The home is to be sold by an online auction on September 25, with a guide price of £5,000. Photo: Rightmove
2. Cosy living room
The living room of the property, currently on the market with BP Auctions. Photo: Rightmove
3. Two bed terraced house in 6 Uppingham Street
The home, currently on the market with BP Auctions, is set to be sold by an online auction on September 18 with a guide price of £5,000. Photo: Rightmove
4. Property for sale
A look inside the mid-terrace property. Photo: Rightmove