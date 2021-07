The five bedroom property boasts stunning views and is part of the conservation area.

Benefiting from a paved patio area, driveway and integral garage, the house also has an enclosed yard to the rear.

The home is said to be dating back to around 1880 and is full of character.

See inside this historic house, currently on the market for £244,900.

1. Handy extension The end terraced house befits from a side extension.

2. Entrance hall The wide entrance hall has staircase to the upper floors and a closed off staircase leading down to the basement.

3. Lounge The cosy lounge boasts an oak fireplace.

4. Views from the second lounge The second lounge offers beautiful sea views.