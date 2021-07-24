Inside the Hartlepool cottage which looks like it’s from 'an influencer’s Instagram story'
This three-bedroomed Hartlepool property has been recently renovated.
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 4:45 am
Located in the town’s Burn Valley Grove, the semi detached cottage looks like it’s “fresh from the pages of an interior design magazine or an influencer’s Instagram story.”
The home boasts a large secluded garden with hidden pathways and plenty of wild flowers.
Have a look inside this charming home, currently on the market for £150,000 with Collier Estates.
