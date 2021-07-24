The recently renovated cottage is currently on the market./Photo: Rightmove

Inside the Hartlepool cottage which looks like it’s from 'an influencer’s Instagram story'

This three-bedroomed Hartlepool property has been recently renovated.

By Pamela Bilalova
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 4:45 am

Located in the town’s Burn Valley Grove, the semi detached cottage looks like it’s “fresh from the pages of an interior design magazine or an influencer’s Instagram story.”

The home boasts a large secluded garden with hidden pathways and plenty of wild flowers.

Have a look inside this charming home, currently on the market for £150,000 with Collier Estates.

1. Secluded location

The home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Large hallway

The hallway is full of light and offers a peak into the rear garden.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Cosy living space

The living room has a cosy feature fireplace.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Stylish dining room

The dining room is situated to the front of the house.

Photo: Rightmove

