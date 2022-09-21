News you can trust since 1877
The detached home has beautiful decor.

Inside the £600,000 Hartlepool home with ‘art-deco’ style bar and hot tub area

This modern home boasts landscaped gardens and outdoor entertaining spaces.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:03 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:04 pm

Situated in Coinscliffe Road, the six-bed house has been renovated and offers a range of modern features.

The spacious home comes with parking for up to eight vehicles and a self-contained granny annex/teenager suite.

Have a look inside this stunning property, currently on the market with Manners and Harrison for £600,000.

1. Private access

The home is accessed through two double timber gates.

2. Formal lounge

The fashionable lounge is complete with a "living flame" pebble effect fire.

3. Spacious dining room

The large dining room is the perfect space for hosting guests.

4. Huge kitchen

The kitchen benefits from a number of built-in appliances such as a coffee machine, microwave and two ovens.

