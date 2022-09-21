Inside the £600,000 Hartlepool home with ‘art-deco’ style bar and hot tub area
This modern home boasts landscaped gardens and outdoor entertaining spaces.
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:03 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 4:04 pm
Situated in Coinscliffe Road, the six-bed house has been renovated and offers a range of modern features.
The spacious home comes with parking for up to eight vehicles and a self-contained granny annex/teenager suite.
Have a look inside this stunning property, currently on the market with Manners and Harrison for £600,000.
