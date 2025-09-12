Located in Coniscliffe Road, in Hartlepool, it is currently on the market for £550,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.
1. Coniscliffe Road, Hartlepool
This late Victorian grand villa is a semi-detached home with six bedrooms and two bathrooms across three floors. Photo: Rightmove
2. Reception hall
This reception hall has a stunning feature fireplace and grand sweeping staircase up to the first and second floors. Photo: Rightmove
3. Kitchen
This large country manor styled kitchen and breakfast room is at the heart of this family home. It has a number of fitted units in a tradtional wooden style and rich blue Aga. Photo: Rightmove
4. Dining room
Off the hallway to the left is a "jaw-dropping" dining room with wood flooring and panelled walls and ceiling. There is also a feaure fireplace and large bay window overlooking the front of the property. Photo: Rightmove