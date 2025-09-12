Take a look inside this late Victorian grand villa in the West Park area of Hartlepool.placeholder image
Take a look inside this late Victorian grand villa in the West Park area of Hartlepool.

Late Victorian grand villa hits the market for £500,000 in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Sep 2025, 08:15 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 08:16 BST
This semi-detached family home has six bedrooms, two bathrooms and a number of “jaw-dropping” period features.

Located in Coniscliffe Road, in Hartlepool, it is currently on the market for £550,000 and is being marketed by Collier Estates.

This late Victorian grand villa is a semi-detached home with six bedrooms and two bathrooms across three floors.

1. Coniscliffe Road, Hartlepool

This late Victorian grand villa is a semi-detached home with six bedrooms and two bathrooms across three floors. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This reception hall has a stunning feature fireplace and grand sweeping staircase up to the first and second floors.

2. Reception hall

This reception hall has a stunning feature fireplace and grand sweeping staircase up to the first and second floors. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This large country manor styled kitchen and breakfast room is at the heart of this family home. It has a number of fitted units in a tradtional wooden style and rich blue Aga.

3. Kitchen

This large country manor styled kitchen and breakfast room is at the heart of this family home. It has a number of fitted units in a tradtional wooden style and rich blue Aga. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Off the hallway to the left is a "jaw-dropping" dining room with wood flooring and panelled walls and ceiling. There is also a feaure fireplace and large bay window overlooking the front of the property.

4. Dining room

Off the hallway to the left is a "jaw-dropping" dining room with wood flooring and panelled walls and ceiling. There is also a feaure fireplace and large bay window overlooking the front of the property. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:VictorianHartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice