LEVOIT, a pioneer in innovative home appliances, is thrilled to announce the UK launch of its groundbreaking product, the LEVOIT 42-Inch Smart Silent Tower Fan.

Designed to redefine the standards of comfort and tranquillity in homes, this tower fan boasts cutting-edge features and QuietMark certification, offering consumers an unparalleled cooling experience. The LEVOIT 42-Inch Smart Silent Tower Fan is available from Amazon UK for £119.99.

Featuring Smart Control technology, the LEVOIT Tower Fan allows users to control room temperature effortlessly from anywhere using their smartphones or Alexa voice control.

With a 12-hour timer and customizable schedules, creating the perfect cooling routine has never been easier, providing ultimate convenience for users.

QuietMark Certified Ultra-Quiet Operation sets the LEVOIT Tower Fan apart from the rest. Users can enjoy a powerful airflow with minimal noise levels, as low as 25dB, ensuring a peaceful environment for relaxation and rest.

The Advanced Sleep Mode allows users to tailor fan speed and customize sleep settings, adapting to their unique sleep patterns, promoting healthier and quieter sleep. QuietMark is an international certification program associated with the UK Noise Abatement Society charitable foundation (est.1959).

LEVOIT's commitment to promoting health and well-being is evident in its selection of the quietest high-performance noise reduction solutions. By improving the home's soundscape, LEVOIT aims to enhance overall health and well-being, providing users with a quieter and healthier sleep environment.

With 12 speeds, four modes (normal, turbo, auto and sleep), and a maximum speed of 7.9m/s, users can take their cooling experience to the next level. The adjustable up-down wide wind feature, with customisable wind direction ranging from 90° left and right to 60° up and down, enables users to tailor the airflow to lower or higher spaces, making it ideal for households with children and pets.

Powered by a high-efficiency brushless Vortexair Technology efficient DC motor, the LEVOIT Tower Fan not only delivers superior performance but also prioritizes energy efficiency. With only 30W in the highest mode, it creates a tranquil environment while reducing energy consumption, making it an eco-friendly choice for environmentally-conscious consumers.

Equipped with an integrated temperature sensor, the Advanced Sleep Mode automatically adjusts the breeze according to the ambient temperature, ensuring optimal comfort throughout the night. Users can also customize the sleep mode based on their resting habits, providing the perfect environment for quality sleep.

In a world where peace and quiet are increasingly rare commodities, the LEVOIT 42-Inch Smart Silent Tower Fan stands as a beacon of tranquillity. With its innovative features and WhisperQuiet technology, it redefines the standards of home comfort, offering a sanctuary of calm amidst the chaos of everyday life.

