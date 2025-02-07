Local first time buyer lays first bricks on his new home in Wynyard

A first time buyer from Wynyard has laid the first bricks of his new home at Barratt Homes’ 160-plot Highgrove at Wynyard Park development in the area.

Adam and his dad were invited to lay the bricks by the local housebuilder to mark the occasion of Adam becoming a new Barratt Homes homeowner.

Located on Attenborough Way, Highgrove at Wynyard Park features a range of energy-efficient three and four-bedroom homes.

Prices range from £226,995 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home to £297,995 for a four-bedroom detached home.

Adam laying the foundations!

Adam has taken his first step onto the property with the purchase of a three-bedroom semi-detached Ellerton housetype which he is due to move into this summer.

The Ellerton offers a large open-plan kitchen with French doors leading out to the garden, ideal for modern family living.

This housetype also features a spacious lounge and upstairs the main bedroom has an en suite shower room with a further double bedroom, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

On the new customers laying their first bricks, Hayley Neale, sales manager at Barratt Homes’ Highgrove at Wynyard Park development, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Adam to the development to lay the first bricks on his home, which was made all the more special being there to witness this first step toward being in his dream home.

“Highgrove at Wynyard Park has already proven to be popular within the area and, as Adam has experienced, we have a skilled team who will make moving into one of our homes a stress-free process.

"With homes ready now, and stamp duty changes taking place in March next year, we encourage prospective buyers to get in touch with our sales team and find out more about the fantastic schemes and offers available before it’s too late.”

Highgrove at Wynyard Park, which offers both Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, is a housing development ideally located within the desirable Wynyard area.

Nestled within green open space, offering nature trails, woodland walks and picturesque views, it is the ideal development for first-time buyers as well as growing families looking for their forever home. And from summer 2025, new local amenities will be available at Roseberry Place, including a Co-op and a bistro.