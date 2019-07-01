Look inside: North East houses with swimming pools
The heatwave recently sent locals in crowds headed to the beach to be by the water but wouldn’t it be great to have a pool in your own home?
By faye.dixon
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 17:24
Check out these houses with swimming pools on offer that are for sale on Rightmove.
1. Six bedroom country house for sale at Halton Grange, Northumberland
Halton Grange, on the edge of Wall village, is a country home dating back to 1913. It has been refurbished, remodelled and extended and now offers a modern leisure suite, which will appeal to a variety of purchasers.
3. Six bedroom house for sale: Newfield House, Morpeth
The entrance to the house leads to the gracious hall which leads onto all seven of the principal rooms on the ground floor. Glass doors take you from the bar area into a pool room with a roof lantern, a swimming pool, jacuzzi, steam room, sauna and changing room.